News
OU To Hold Virtual Ceremony For May 2020 Graduates
Thursday, April 2nd 2020, 4:50 PM CDT
Updated:
The University of Oklahoma is set to hold a virtual graduation ceremony for May graduates in response to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
OU Interim President Joseph Harroz, Jr. issued a message to 2020 graduates on Thursday saying, “Celebrating your graduation will provide yet one more opportunity for you to show the world your resilience and perseverance!”
The virtual ceremony is an added option for the graduates. However, Harroz said graduation candidates can also attend the in-person ceremony in August.
At this time, the virtual ceremony is set for 7 p.m. on Friday, May 8.
For more details on OU’s commencement, click here.