Winter Returns To Northeastern Oklahoma
Big changes will occur today as a strong cold front continues to roll across northeastern and eastern OK this morning bringing a few showers and storms along with rapidly dropping temperatures. By the time most read this post, the highs for the day will have occurred with many locations dropping from the 60s into the 30s and lower 40s. North winds from 15 to 25 mph will create wind chill values into the 20s this morning and lower 30s this afternoon. A few storms along and ahead of the boundary early this morning could be heavy with some gusty winds, but the overall severe weather threats will remain low for most of our areas of concern. The true warm sector of the atmosphere this morning will remain well south of the Red River. As the cold air arrives, some drizzle or even additional thunder showers will also remain possible into midday behind the boundary ending later this afternoon. A few spots this morning across Payne, Osage and Kay counties could see some light freezing drizzle for a few hours. Basically, a very cold and blustery winter-like day will remain for most of the area.
Temperatures will drop into the lower 30s overnight across most of NE OK, while some spots near freezing will be possible west of the I-44 corridor region and along the OK-Kansas state line region. A chilly day will remain for Saturday with highs only in the lower to mid-50s with mostly cloudy conditions and a few sun breaks along with north winds near 10 to 20 mph. The airmass will quickly modify Sunday into Monday as the upper air pattern transitions back to a southwest flow pattern bringing not only warmer weather but a chance for additional showers or storms Sunday night into part of Monday. At this point, any severe threats would be confined to southeastern OK. We may also have another small chance for a few storms Monday night unto Tuesday morning near or southeast of the metro. While these chances will remain low, the parameters for strong to severe storms would be increasing some during these periods.
Temperatures will climb quickly early next week with Monday afternoon highs in the upper 70s and lower to mid-80s likely by Tuesday and possibly Wednesday before another backdoor boundary slips into northern OK Wednesday evening. It appears this boundary may enter the area with another capping inversion along and ahead of the front with little convective activity. But the main upper air pattern will be loading with a powerful upper level system next week to our southwest. This feature will be nearing the state by Friday with increasing thunder chances, including severe weather threats. Some longer-range data also support another notable drop in temperatures next week. Once again, the Oklahoma roller-coaster of weather continues.
Alan Crone