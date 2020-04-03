Big changes will occur today as a strong cold front continues to roll across northeastern and eastern OK this morning bringing a few showers and storms along with rapidly dropping temperatures. By the time most read this post, the highs for the day will have occurred with many locations dropping from the 60s into the 30s and lower 40s. North winds from 15 to 25 mph will create wind chill values into the 20s this morning and lower 30s this afternoon. A few storms along and ahead of the boundary early this morning could be heavy with some gusty winds, but the overall severe weather threats will remain low for most of our areas of concern. The true warm sector of the atmosphere this morning will remain well south of the Red River. As the cold air arrives, some drizzle or even additional thunder showers will also remain possible into midday behind the boundary ending later this afternoon. A few spots this morning across Payne, Osage and Kay counties could see some light freezing drizzle for a few hours. Basically, a very cold and blustery winter-like day will remain for most of the area.