Tulsa Housing Authority Reports Coronavirus (COVID-19) Case at Inhofe Plaza
TULSA, Oklahoma - The Tulsa Housing Authority said someone at one of its apartment complexes has a confirmed case of coronavirus (COVID-19).
THA sent a letter that indicates a resident at Inhofe Plaza near 64th Street and Peoria tested positive for COVID-19, but it can't share the person's name or information.
Though it does say, it's not a THA employee.
The letter said the infected person visited several areas in the building -- including the main lobby and elevator.
THA said its working to sanitize all areas of the building and encouraging all residents to self-monitor and follow all safety precautions recommended by the CDC.
Last month, THA closed all common areas at its properties and its property management offices.
THA is also waiving rent for April.