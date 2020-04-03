Body Camera Video Shows Wagoner Co. Deputy Save Woman After Suicide Attempt
WAGONER COUNTY, Oklahoma - Wagoner County Sheriff Chris Elliott said he is encouraging all of his deputies to practice physical distancing in the field, but body camera video shows a deputy putting his own safety aside to save a woman’s life.
Deputies were called to a home near Porter where they said a woman locked herself inside.
“They found that the doors and windows were locked,” said Elliott. “They couldn’t see in any of the windows, but Lt. Rose said that he heard what he said sounded like someone in physical distress inside the trailer.”
After spending nearly, a half hour trying to get inside, the deputy used tools from a neighbor to pry open the door.
“This individual had barricaded herself inside the trailer and actually used screws to secure the door so no one could get in,” said Elliott.
Sheriff Elliott said the woman swallowed an unknown amount of prescription pills and alcohol and was incoherent.
Deputies called EMS and the woman was taken to the hospital.
“Even though we’ve got a pandemic going on, we are still fully operational, deputies are responding to calls,” said Elliott.
Sheriff Elliott said no matter what is going on with COVID-19, they still have to do their job, even if it means putting their safety aside.
“If we had just left or waited on somebody to get out there and help us, I mean this lady, she could have died from this,” said Elliott.