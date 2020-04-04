Tulsa HVAC Company Building Units For New York Pop-Up Hospitals
TULSA, Oklahoma - As New York State is struggling to fight the coronavirus pandemic, a Tulsa company is working to provide crucial equipment to two New York hospitals.
AAON, Inc.'s national headquarters here in Tulsa is working to make heating, ventilation, and air conditioning units for temporary hospitals in New York.
The company says they are making 80 HVAC units for two pop-up hospitals in New York and they say the state just put in another order days ago for a third hospital. Chief Operating Officer Stephen Wakefield says New York is overwhelmed with patients and the HVAC systems allow the hospitals to control the temperatures for patients in isolation.
The company currently has almost 2,000 employees and is looking to hire 100 more. The company is a day ahead of schedule and instead of their original plan to ship the rest of the units out on Monday, they will ship them out as early as Sunday.