Gov. Stitt Launches ‘Ready. Help. Go’ Volunteer Initiative
Governor Kevin Stitt is launching a program to get Oklahomans the help they need after the COVID-19 outbreak winds down.
The program called “Ready. Help. Go” is aimed at connecting volunteers to those who need help in Oklahoma’s 77 counties.
“Ready. Help. Go” is in its first phase as the coronavirus continues to cause a massive amount of financial and health problems across the state.
Oklahoma Department of Human Services Director Justin Brown said they want volunteers to be ready to take action.
"Just sort of positioning us to say, ‘When it's time, when it's smart, and when it's safe, I'm ready to help rebuild the state of Oklahoma,’" Brown said.
Brown says the program’s second phase would be to identify the needs in certain cities across the state.
"To understand where people’s desires and passions are, so as they stay safe in their homes, we can start to gather people up and get ready to mobilize," Brown said.
The third phase is pushing volunteers who are ready to help their communities toward specific projects. Brown says it's another way to use the power of the Oklahoma Standard.
"We believe that Oklahomans are ready and passionate about helping their communities, and when it comes to do that, they'll jump right in,” Brown said. “Now it's just sort of a positioning for this sort of nervous energy across the state to do that when it's time and when it's safe.”