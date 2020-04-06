The number of cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) has jumped to 13 at Tinker Air Force Base. 

 

According to the base's Facebook page, three more base members have contracted the virus. 

 
One member who has been quarantined was not yet assigned to Tinker. The two other members who tested positive for the virus have been quarantined since March 24. 

 