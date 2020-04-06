Muskogee Co. Health Department Now Offering Drive-Thru COVID-19 Testing
MUSKOGEE COUNTY, Oklahoma - After an increase of supplies, the Muskogee County Health Department said they will now offer drive-thru tests daily for thousands of Oklahomans.
Residents in Muskogee can now drive up and get tested in minutes. This is the first week of drive-thru testing was available at Honor Heights Park. Doug Walton with the Muskogee Health Department said it's because the state receiving more test kits.
"We’ve been waiting for a good while to have the supplies to be able to do the testing,” Walton said. “Without sufficient testing up to this point, we know more people have it.”
Walton said the health department will be able test people by appointment every day at their building. He said they cover eight counties - Muskogee, Cherokee, Adair, Sequoyah, Haskell, McIntosh, Okmulgee and Okfuskee.
They will have daily testing available to all those people in those counties, as long as they meet the CDC requirements of having a fever of at least 104 degrees with symptoms such as a cough.
"It’s important in Muskogee because we have 40,000 people in the city and over 70,000 in those counties. We’ve had very little testing so far, so we are really looking forward to getting those results and finding out how many cases we really have," said Walton.
Walton said there have been 3 deaths reported in their region so far. Walton said they've tested nearly one hundred people since the weekend. He said on average they get the results back in 2 to 3 days.