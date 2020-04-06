Cherokee Nation Tribal Official Dies From Coronavirus (COVID-19)
The Cherokee Nation confirms a tribal official has died due to COVID-19 complications.
Karen Ketcher was the self-governance director. Karen Ketcher's family said she was a friend to all, a public servant, and put family and her faith above everything.
"She was a wonderful person," said Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. "We loved her and so many people loved her."
Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Junior worked alongside her for many years.
He says she was the director of Self-Governance for the tribe and previously worked for the Bureau of Indian Affairs in Muskogee for years.
"Engaging with other agencies which is critical to any tribe," he said.
Hoskin Jr. said Ketcher, from Stilwell, was an incredible public servant-- but above that, a kind and loving family woman.
Ketcher's granddaughter Taryn King said her grandmother never missed a church service or family event like Sunday night dinners or crafting days.
King said Ketcher was the "strong one" of the family.
"So, engaging, so professional, so sweet," Hoskin Jr. said. "She was a mom, a grandma, and an aunt-- a loving
King said Ketcher contracted COVID-19 a few weeks ago and died early Monday morning from complications of the virus.
Hoskin describes the loss as jarring, and too close to home.
"It's completely different when someone like Karen passes having contracted this virus," Hoskin Jr. said.
Ketcher's family and the Principal Chief want to remind people of how incredibly dangerous COVID-19 is.
They also urge everyone to listen to public health advice.
"Everyone has a Karen Ketcher in their life. You don't want to lose them. The time to minimize the risk is at hand," Hoskin Jr. said.
The Cherokee Nation said 24 people in their health services have tested positive for the virus as of Monday.