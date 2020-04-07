OSDH: 1,472 Total Coronavirus Cases Reported In Okla., Total Virus-Related Deaths Up To 67
The total of coronavirus cases in the state has gone up to 1,472 and the number of virus-related deaths is up to 67, the Oklahoma State Department of Health reported Tuesday.
This marks the largest one day jump of virus-related deaths with 16 new deaths reported.
Six patients in Tulsa County died; a man aged 18 to 35, a woman aged 50 to 64, three women aged 65 or older and one man aged 65 or older.
Two patients died in Osage County; a woman aged 50 to 64 and a man aged 65 or older.
A woman aged 65 or older died in Adair County. A woman aged 65 or older died in Cherokee County. A woman aged 65 or older died in Cleveland County.
A man aged 65 or older died in Creek County. A woman aged 65 or older died in Kay County. A man aged 65 or older died in Mayes County.
A woman aged 65 or older died in Wagoner County. A man aged 65 or older died in Washington County.
The total number of patients hospitalized due to COVID-19 is 376.
According to an executive order released Monday evening, state health officials said 522 Oklahomans have recovered from the virus. The state health department said the meaning of recovered is someone who is currently not hospitalized or deceased and 14 days after the onset/report of the virus.
The age range forcoronavirus patients are 0 to 102 with the median age being 56.
Fifteen children ages 0 to 4 tested positive for the virus; 23 children ages 5 to 17 tested positive; 257 patients are ages 18 to 35; 307 patients are ages 36 to 49; 384 patients are ages 50 to 64; and 486 patients are ages 65 and older.
The most deaths were reported among patients aged 65 or older with 52 deaths. Eleven patients aged 50 to 64 died from the virus, two patients aged 36 to 49 died and two patients ages 18 to 35 have died.
The breakdown of patients are 772 patients are female and 700 are male. Thirty-two women and 35 men have died from the virus, state health officials said Tuesday.
Gov. Kevin Stitt issued an executive order Thursday declaring a health emergency in all 77 Oklahoma counties. On Wednesday, he amended an earlier emergency declaration to close all non-essential businesses in all 77 counties.
More: Gov. Stitt Declares Health Emergency To Strengthen State's Coronavirus Response
As of Tuesday, 61 counties have confirmed cases of COVID-19.
Oklahoma County has the most confirmed cases with 303. Tulsa County is second with 273 cases. Cleveland County has the third most cases with 203.
Tulsa County has the most deaths with 14. Cleveland County has the second most deaths with 12. Oklahoma County has 11 deaths.
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Adair
|25
|1
|Atoka
|1
|0
|Beaver
|1
|0
|Beckham
|1
|0
|Bryan
|3
|0
|Caddo
|6
|0
|Canadian
|40
|1
|Carter
|1
|0
|Cherokee
|16
|1
|Choctaw
|2
|0
|Cleveland
|203
|12
|Comanche
|42
|0
|Cotton
|4
|0
|Craig
|4
|0
|Creek
|47
|2
|Custer
|5
|0
|Delaware
|13
|0
|Dewey
|1
|0
|Garfield
|5
|0
|Garvin
|12
|0
|Grady
|9
|0
|Grant
|1
|0
|Greer
|31
|3
|Jackson
|6
|0
|Jefferson
|1
|0
|Kay
|33
|2
|Kingfisher
|3
|0
|Kiowa
|1
|0
|Latimer
|4
|1
|Le Flore
|1
|0
|Lincoln
|10
|0
|Logan
|6
|0
|Love
|2
|0
|Major
|1
|0
|Marshall
|1
|0
|Mayes
|12
|2
|McClain
|16
|0
|McCurtain
|2
|0
|McIntosh
|2
|0
|Muskogee
|21
|2
|Noble
|6
|0
|Nowata
|10
|0
|Oklahoma
|303
|11
|Okmulgee
|11
|0
|Osage
|34
|5
|Ottawa
|14
|0
|Pawnee
|23
|1
|Payne
|24
|0
|Pittsburg
|7
|0
|Pontotoc
|9
|0
|Pottawatomie
|19
|1
|Rogers
|17
|0
|Seminole
|3
|1
|Sequoyah
|10
|1
|Stephens
|11
|1
|Texas
|3
|0
|Tillman
|1
|0
|Tulsa
|273
|14
|Wagoner
|55
|3
|Washington
|43
|2
|Woodward
|1
|0
|Total
|1,472
|67
As of Tuesday, 1,436 tests have returned negative. The negative results are only from the state public health laboratory and do not include the private laboratory negative results, the health department said.
According to an executive order released Monday evening by the health department, Oklahoma has received a total of 11,809 negative tests since February from private labs.
The state health department did not disclose how many tests were pending results as of Tuesday, March 24.
Earlier, Stitt announced people coming from six states will have to quarantine themselves for two weeks. These states are Louisiana, Washington, California, New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut.
For travelers who are returning from a Level 3 Travel Health Notice region, the state health department asks that they stay at home, monitor their health and practice social distancing within the home.
The state health department advises anyone with COVID-19 symptoms such as shortness of breath, fever or coughing to stay home and limit person-to-person engagement.
Related: 1,327 Total Coronavirus Cases Reported; 51 Total Virus-Related Deaths In Oklahoma, OSDH Reports
The state coronavirus hotline is open 24 hours and the number is 877-215-8336 or 211.
Stay with News 9 and News9.com for more information as it becomes available.
For an ongoing list of coronavirus (COVID-19)-related closings, cancellations and postponements, click here.