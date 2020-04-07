More: Gov. Stitt Declares Health Emergency To Strengthen State's Coronavirus Response

As of Tuesday, 61 counties have confirmed cases of COVID-19.

Oklahoma County has the most confirmed cases with 303. Tulsa County is second with 273 cases. Cleveland County has the third most cases with 203.

Tulsa County has the most deaths with 14. Cleveland County has the second most deaths with 12. Oklahoma County has 11 deaths.

COVID-19 Cases by County County Cases Deaths Adair 25 1 Atoka 1 0 Beaver 1 0 Beckham 1 0 Bryan 3 0 Caddo 6 0 Canadian 40 1 Carter 1 0 Cherokee 16 1 Choctaw 2 0 Cleveland 203 12 Comanche 42 0 Cotton 4 0 Craig 4 0 Creek 47 2 Custer 5 0 Delaware 13 0 Dewey 1 0 Garfield 5 0 Garvin 12 0 Grady 9 0 Grant 1 0 Greer 31 3 Jackson 6 0 Jefferson 1 0 Kay 33 2 Kingfisher 3 0 Kiowa 1 0 Latimer 4 1 Le Flore 1 0 Lincoln 10 0 Logan 6 0 Love 2 0 Major 1 0 Marshall 1 0 Mayes 12 2 McClain 16 0 McCurtain 2 0 McIntosh 2 0 Muskogee 21 2 Noble 6 0 Nowata 10 0 Oklahoma 303 11 Okmulgee 11 0 Osage 34 5 Ottawa 14 0 Pawnee 23 1 Payne 24 0 Pittsburg 7 0 Pontotoc 9 0 Pottawatomie 19 1 Rogers 17 0 Seminole 3 1 Sequoyah 10 1 Stephens 11 1 Texas 3 0 Tillman 1 0 Tulsa 273 14 Wagoner 55 3 Washington 43 2 Woodward 1 0 Total 1,472 67 As of Tuesday, 1,436 tests have returned negative. The negative results are only from the state public health laboratory and do not include the private laboratory negative results, the health department said. According to an executive order released Monday evening by the health department, Oklahoma has received a total of 11,809 negative tests since February from private labs. The state health department did not disclose how many tests were pending results as of Tuesday, March 24. Earlier, Stitt announced people coming from six states will have to quarantine themselves for two weeks. These states are Louisiana, Washington, California, New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut.

For travelers who are returning from a Level 3 Travel Health Notice region, the state health department asks that they stay at home, monitor their health and practice social distancing within the home.