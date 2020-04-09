6 Investigates: The Cause Behind Oklahoma School Threats
TULSA - School threats have impacted Oklahoma. News On 6 tracked nearly 30 school threats across Oklahoma this school year before spring break.
Most of the threats happened in Tulsa County—there were seven.
But in northeastern Oklahoma there were also school threats reported in Rogers, Osage, Washington, Creek, Muskogee, Wagoner, Okmulgee, Pittsburg, and Pawnee Counties.
And there is one common way students are making these threats and a common threat that ties together nearly every student on a mission to hurt others.
News On 6 is told that, in most cases, childhood trauma is at the core of these threats made by troubled kids in desperate need of professional help.
Law enforcement is on the front lines of getting these kids help.
Sgt. Jeremy Noland with the Tulsa Police Department explained that most of the threats are being made on social media.
“Snapchat seems to be a very popular one. You can send it to a lot of people quickly, and then it disappears unless somebody takes a screenshot.” Noland explained.
And nearly half of the threats this school year were made on social media.
“It’s just so easy” Noland said. “Everybody feels so safe behind their phones. You’re able to do it from any location—whether you’re at home, at school, in class, or in the bathroom.”
For investigators, every minute counts as they try to quickly answer what could be life-saving questions.
“Is it a credible threat? Is there means to carry it out? Are people at harm?” Noland explained.
Sgt. Noland explained just how important these answers are and why they must always be taken seriously.
“Because, at the end of the day you don’t know which [threat] is serious. And it could be the next one that you don’t think is serious which could actually end in a tragic death; we don’t want that to happen” Noland stated.
Sgt. Noland explained most kids try to deny the threat at first, and often their parents will defend their children and claim there must be a mistake.
However, Sgt. Noland said the digital footprint that kids are leaving behind is indisputable and often gives prosecutors the prof they need to file charges. And in some cases those charges are a terroristic threat which can carry a very serious punishment, even life in prison.
But law enforcement often discover the threats that are not credible , and nearly all are linked to childhood trauma or mental illness, Sgt. Noland said.
If it’s investigated, and we are able to find out what is going on then we are able to get some help. Sgt. Noland said. “Is there a mental health issue? Is there a home issue? Is there a bullying issue at school?
In northeastern Oklahoma, most of those questions are answered at the new Parkside Hospital were 700 kids were admitted last year.
Before the new building went up, Parkside was forced to turn away as many as three kids every day, and some were in desperate need of services.
Parkside Hospital Director Kenneth Moore explained just how much their services are needed.
“We have had some kids admitted who had a thoroughly thought out plan and had access to the firearms to make it happen.” Moore said. “We have admitted kids who have threatened specific individuals, or groups of people; those are your highest risk kids. So, we admit them and try to identify what’s driving that.”
Moore explained nearly every threat of violence in young people can be linked back to trauma.
“I would say abuse, witnessing domestic violence, and bullying are the three main drivers that lead someone to try and cope with the extreme feelings by threatening, or even harming, another person” Moore said.
Moore shared that his first thought when speaking with a kid under 18-years-old is to ask what happened to them.
“When I encounter kids…under the age of 18 who are making these threats, or even acting on these threats, my first thought is ‘what happened to them that drove them to feeling so desperate that they needed to take this action to reclaim their life?’ Moore shared.
In nearly ever case News On 6 reported on the past two weeks, someone came forward when something didn’t seem right.
Police stressed the best way to get ahead of these situations is to speak up if something doesn’t seem right.
