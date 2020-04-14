News
Philbrook Museum Starts New Pen Pal Program For Garden Cats
TULSA - Philbrook Museum is starting a new pen pal program involving their popular garden cats.
Cleo and Perilla live in the iconic Philbrook Gardens and spend their days lounging around the installations.
Now since they don't see as many people as they normally do, they're asking for letter.
You can send letters to the Philbrook cats at:
2727 S. Rockford Rd.
Tulsa, OK 74114
Address your letters to either Cleo the Cat or Perilla the Cat.
They will write back with the help of their human care takers.