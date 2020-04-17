Tulsa Tech Truck Driving Program Seeing Bigger Demand Amid Coronavirus Pandemic
TULSA, Oklahoma - Companies across the country are looking for more drivers with their commercial license to help with the high demand of delivering essential supplies during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Tulsa Tech said they’re seeing an increase in demand of their truck driver training program.
Donnie Tulk, the coordinator of Tulsa Tech's professional truck driver training program, said it's been a long time since they've seen the demand this high for truck drivers.
“Our supply chain is great. There is enough food. There’s enough medication and things that we need on an everyday basis but just getting in there. We don’t have enough drivers," said Tulk.
He said they are seeing a high interest in people looking for work and wanting their commercial driver’s license.
“People are seeing that if you have a CDL you will always have a job. This is an industry that is critically short of professional drivers," said Tulk. “I’ve seen companies that normally haul gasoline and they are hauling, and they are hauling food products and things that are essential right now.”
Tulsa Tech said because of the COVID pandemic they are not sure when the next training program will start, but people can still sign up through their website.