Surveillance Video Captures Burglars Breaking Into Tulsa Business
TULSA - Surveillance video shows two men burglarizing Global Car Sales near 11th Street and Utica overnight.
One of the employees said the burglars were casing the area hours before apparently planning how they were going to break-in.
Those two guys came back around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday night and one of them broke out the glass in the front door.
They went inside and rolled a brand new Suzuki 4-wheeler out of the store.
Sandy Wofford works at the dealership and said it’s frustrating to hear about people stealing from them.
“It upsets me because I work hard here every day and for someone to take away from something that we all work very hard to have is very disappointing” said Wofford.
If you know where the burglars are, call Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS and you don’t have to tell anyone your name.