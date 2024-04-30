‘Try To Make It A Little Better Than It Was’: People In Morris, Disaster Crews, Clean Up After Possible Tornado Hits Town

People in Morris are cleaning up Monday night after this weekend's storms. Disaster teams like Oklahoma Baptist Disaster Relief are also in Morris, helping people take care of debris.

-

People say it’s a group effort to get everything cleaned up, and they’ll take it on one day at a time.

It’s going to take a long time to get everything cleaned up in Morris after a possible tornado hit the town.

Bradley Smith says it was a scary night.

“You could hear this train noise coming through,” said Smith. “So we took cover in the bathroom and kind of waited it out there, and when everything was clear, we come out and start noticing a lot of damage. Every time we’d see the lighting strikes, everything was lightening it up.”

Crews have been people with damage like Smith clean up their properties.

The Oklahoma Baptist Disaster Relief team spent Monday out with chainsaws.

“Most of us come in this morning and we set up our IC unit here in Morris, and we have 3 chainsaw teams that are out working right now,” said Maurice Wade, with Oklahoma Baptist Disaster Relief.

Wade works in that Incident Command- and he says they’ve already cleaned up several homes.

The team members are all volunteers and knowing they are helping people, and seeing their reactions, is the only payment they need.

“They are so thankful, they really are,” said Wade. “One of our sayings is that we bring help, hope, and healing to those in need. We bring the help just by coming in and clearing off their properties and cleaning up their houses and getting them ready to go back for rebuild.”

Smith says he’s glad he was paying attention to the weather and now he’s focused on rebuilding what was lost.

“Just get everything cleaned up,” said Smith. “Try to get everything put back together. Try to make it a little better than what it was, take an opportunity to upgrade. That’s what we’re doing.”

The Oklahoma Baptist Disaster relief team says they’ll be back out in Morris early Tuesday morning to continue to clear out storm damage.