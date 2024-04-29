'We Will Rebuild This': People Come Together To Clean Up Damage In Sulphur After Tornado

Nonprofits, businesses, and neighbors are doing what they can to help victims recover in Sulphur after a devastating tornado hit the small town in Murray County.

More than 100 workers are here to help clean up less than 48 hours after a tornado ripped through downtown Sulphur, turning nearly every building into mangled metal and rubble.

“Our town is devastated, but we will rebuild this,” said Sulphur City Manager Andy Freeman.

The population of Sulphur has likely doubled with the number of power crews, law enforcement, and construction crews pouring into the area.

There were also volunteers from far and wide coming to support those workers and the many people affected by this storm.

“We’ve got people coming in from Ada, from Norman, from Davis, from Sulphur,” said Heath Foster with Vision Bank. “Just every one of our branches trying to help.”

“Even from Oklahoma City, Norman, Ardmore. Just different people have come in to help us,” said Terrell Fuller with the Bad Boys Food Truck.

“We have backpacks full of water that we are giving out to everybody and handing out sacks of hot dogs and chips,” Mary McDonald from Lawton said.

McDonald was handing out food and drinks to all of the workers, and business owners came to see what was left.

“We just want everyone to know how much they are loved, that we are here to support them, that we are here just to help them in any way we can,” she said.

A local bank was grilling 500 burgers to give out to crews and Sulphur families.

“I think about small-town America,” Foster said. “I’m from Davis. I’ve grown up in Murray County my whole life, so when I think about the Oklahoma Standard, this is it. It’s people coming together, people helping, searching through rubble, helping feed.”

One Ardmore family spent all day Sunday in Ardmore and Marietta feeding more than one thousand people affected by the tornados, and they hauled their grills to Sulphur on Monday to do the same.

“I woke up that morning and said, guys, we are going,” Fuller said. “You never know when it could be you in their shoes. Anytime that we can make an impact in someone’s life, that’s what we are all about.”