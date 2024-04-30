Best Ways To Help Oklahoma Storm Victims

So many Oklahomans want to help victims of the tornados, but some ways of helping are better than others. Emergency Management officials are warning against taking too many donated items to communities that aren’t equipped to handle them.

The destructive force of a tornado is hard to wrap your head around, and scenes like this from Sulphur are heartbreaking.

"Disasters don't happen over an area; they happen to people," said Joseph Kralicek.

Kralicek is the executive director of the Tulsa Area Emergency Management Agency. He's seen his fair share of devastated communities.

"For every day of disaster impact that you have, you're looking at at least one year of recovery," he said.

Kralicek says when people see towns torn apart, they understandably want to help, but he warns against taking it upon yourself to bring truckloads of donated items to these communities.

"A lot of emergency management refers to it as the second wave of the disaster whenever we start taking in those donated resources," said Kralicek.

He says while some areas will need all sorts of donations, it's better to let established organizations handle those. The American Red Cross says cash donations are always the best way to help.

"The majority of that money is going directly to those folks and the operation for us to be able to stand up and help them through that recovery," said Jeremiah Johnson with the Tulsa Area American Red Cross.

He says signing up to volunteer or give blood helps, too.

"We'd love to be able to have more."

Johnson says the need to help people after disasters exists year-round.

"I think there's always the chance where we live in Oklahoma, so there's always an opportunity where this could happen anywhere,” said Johnson.

﻿When looking for where to donate money, a good place to start is Oklahoma Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster (OKVOAD). Click here to view their website.