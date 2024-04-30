'Oklahomans Just Doing What Oklahomans Do': Food Bank Of Northeast Oklahoma Sending Help To Sulphur After Storms

People from all across Oklahoma recognized the destruction that swept through the state after the tornadoes in April of 2024. Although they were hundreds of miles away, folks in Northeast Oklahoma answered a call for help.

One organization in northeast Oklahoma lent a helping hand to those affected by the tornadoes out west.

The Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma's CEO, Jeff Marlow, said he was on vacation when he heard about the storms in Oklahoma. He cut his time on the beach short so he could get back and help those in need.

"My first reaction is like, oh my gosh, that was a lot of places that have been affected," Marlow said.

"We could use some vegetables, but the biggest thing that we need is a refrigerator, a reefer truck; we don't have any kind of refrigeration down here," Marlow said after talking with Oklahoma Pork Council and Operation Barbecue Relief.

Although much of the destruction was out west, Marlow said the storms hit too close to home because he's from Stratford, OK.

"Stratford people know all the Sulphur people and vice versa, so it was like my hometown was hit as well," he said.

Marlow drove a refrigerated truck of chicken and vegetables to Sulphur at 6 a.m. on April 30th, 2024.

"That's what we're seeing right now is Oklahomans just doing what Oklahomans do and that's rallying together with love and wanting to serve their communities," Marlow said.

Folks at the food bank said it was a no-brainer to help out.

"When days get difficult and there's things that need to get taken care of, I say we need to focus on our people that we're helping and so that's the main thing for us here is helping people," said food bank employee Jerry Johnson. "It is bad that that happened, but I'm glad that this place is here to help."