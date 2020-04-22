News
Tulsa Transit Teams Up With 'Meals On Wheels'
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa Transit is now partnering with Meals on Wheels.
Bus drivers will deliver food to those in need right now with bus drivers work four-hour shifts Monday through Friday. Tulsa transit says its call center will also help with wellness checks to help quarantined seniors and provide support remotely.
“First Transit is excited to partner with Meals on Wheels and assists with the amazing service they provide each day,” said Scott Marr, First Transit General Manager.
For more information about Meals on Wheels or to donate to the Emergency COVID-19 Crisis Fund, Click HERE