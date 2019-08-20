Tuesday, August 20th 2019, 4:38 pm

By: News On 6

Kristen Weaver is the weekend morning anchor and reports during the week. She loves telling stories from Oklahomans daily!

Kristen joined the News On 6 team as a reporter/ multimedia journalist in May 2019 and was promoted to anchor in 2022. Before coming to Tulsa, Kristen spent two years as a reporter at KXII-TV in Sherman, Texas, covering North Texas and Southern Oklahoma. Prior to that she spent a year interning at NBC 5 in Dallas, her hometown.

Kristen graduated from Texas Christian University in Fort Worth with a double major in Broadcast Journalism and Spanish. She was heavily involved in writing for the student news web site and created the university’s first talk show.

Kristen has wanted to be a reporter most of her life, and loves telling incredible stories at News On 6. If she isn’t searching for new food options (suggestions are welcome!) or baking and cooking, she is probably playing with her two cats, Grayson and Fannin, or exploring the Tulsa area.

She wants to hear from you! If you have a story idea or simply want to say hey, feel free to email her, or message her on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.

You can watch Kristen on Saturday morning from 8-10 AM, and Sunday from 7-8 AM.



