Wednesday, September 5th 2018, 9:50 am
Reagan Ledbetter joined News On 6 in June 2018 as a multimedia journalist.
Reagan most recently was a student at the University of Oklahoma, where he received his degree in Broadcast Journalism with a minor in Health and Exercise Science. While earning his degree, Ledbetter worked as a Producer/Anchor/Reporter for OU Nightly.
Reagan is from Buckley, Washington, but was raised as a Sooner fan and dreamed of attending college at the University of Oklahoma. When he is not spending time with his friends, Reagan enjoys bass fishing.
September 5th, 2018
April 18th, 2022
April 18th, 2022
April 18th, 2022
September 30th, 2022
September 30th, 2022
September 30th, 2022
September 30th, 2022