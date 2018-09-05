By: Misty Willey

Reagan Ledbetter joined News On 6 in June 2018 as a multimedia journalist.

Reagan most recently was a student at the University of Oklahoma, where he received his degree in Broadcast Journalism with a minor in Health and Exercise Science. While earning his degree, Ledbetter worked as a Producer/Anchor/Reporter for OU Nightly.

Reagan is from Buckley, Washington, but was raised as a Sooner fan and dreamed of attending college at the University of Oklahoma. When he is not spending time with his friends, Reagan enjoys bass fishing.