Owasso Firefighter Arrested, Accused Of Molesting 13-Year-Old Family Member

Editor's Note: Records show an Osage County jury deliberated 2.5 hours before finding Casey Roe not guilty of lewd molestation on January 26, 2024.

By: News On 6

An Owasso firefighter was arrested Saturday on an allegation he molested a 13-year-old family member.

Casey Benjamin Roe, 33, was arrested around 2:30 a.m. on a complaint of lewd or indecent proposal or act with a child.

He was booked into the Osage County Jail around 3:30 a.m., jail records show.

His name is also spelled Benjimin in some documents.

Roe has been employed with the Owasso Fire Department since Feb. 2012, said assistant city manager Chris Garrett.

The offense is alleged to have happened on Friday during a birthday party in the 9100 block of North Osage Drive, according to a probable cause for arrest without a warrant affidavit.

Police said Roe had been drinking alcohol at the party, and attended with his girlfriend and their infant child.

He was arrested at his home in Owasso.

He was released on bond the next day.

Online court records do not indicate that Roe has been formally charged.