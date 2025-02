<p>Catoosa firefighters responded Wednesday afternoon to an overturned car in Bird Creek about three miles north of Catoosa.</p>

By: News On 6

Osage SkyNews6 HD flew over the scene as rescuers checked the car and no one was inside the vehicle.

Firefighters did remove the license plate so they can identify the owner of the vehicle.