By: News On 6

Amy Slanchik is an award-winning journalist who is passionate about storytelling. She joined the News On 6 team in May of 2016. In her time here, she has traveled across the nation and to remote corners of the state to tell the stories of Oklahomans.

In 2018, Slanchik reported on the Branson duck boat tragedy, when 17 people died at Table Rock Lake. Slanchik has reported extensively on the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre Graves Investigation, which is ongoing. During KOTV’s centennial coverage of the massacre, Slanchik went to Wilmington, N.C., for a story about the 1898 insurrection that happened there.

In 2018 Slanchik traveled to Norfolk, Va., where she spent time with U.S. Navy sailors from Oklahoma who were serving on the USS George H.W. Bush, for a series of five reports for KOTV viewers.

Slanchik has also covered several major weather events, including the 2019 floods, which caused a barge to become loose on the Arkansas River, and the 2017 tornado that tore through midtown Tulsa.

She has won numerous awards including an Oklahoma Association of Broadcasters Feature Photography award for the annual bison round-up at the Tallgrass Prairie Preserve and three regional Edward R. Murrow awards. Slanchik was also on the team that earned KOTV a national Edward R. Murrow award and a regional Heartland Emmy for the station’s hourlong special on the Race Massacre centennial.

Prior to working at KOTV, Slanchik spent about two years working at the CBS affiliate in Fort Smith, Ark., where she covered a machete murder trial, an Honor Flight, and shared the story of a 16-year-old girl who was born deaf and asked to play her violin at Carnegie Hall in New York City.

While earning her bachelor’s degree in journalism at the University of Oklahoma, Slanchik interned in Washington, D.C. three times. She covered a Supreme Court case involving Oklahoma and Texas water rights, the 2013 State of the Union Address, the 2013 presidential inauguration and both 2012 political conventions.



