Owasso Firefighters Honor Victims Of OKC Bombing

Owasso firefighters are honoring those who were killed in the bombing of the Murrah Federal Building in Oklahoma City 21 years ago Tuesday. The bombing killed 168 people and injured 680 others.

Firefighters have put signs up in front of the fire stations that read, "We will never forget" that day. The domestic terrorist attack destroyed or damaged 324 buildings in a 16-block radius.

Many of us will certainly remember where we were when we heard the news on that horrible day.