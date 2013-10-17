Newly Expanded Creek Turnpike Open 2 Months Ahead Of Schedule

The newly expanded Creek Turnpike is open in south Tulsa. City leaders were there for the opening ceremony Thursday.

By: News On 6

The newly expanded Creek Turnpike is open in south Tulsa.

City leaders were there for the opening ceremony Thursday.

For the last 18 months, crews have been adding an additional lane of traffic in each direction on the Creek between Highway 75 and Memorial.

"One of the more remarkable things about this turnpike is we have built this without increasing tolls. We also did this without acquiring anymore right-of-way," said turnpike authority chairman Kell Kelly.

The eight-mile-long project cost $57 million. The new lanes are open two months ahead of schedule.

5/14/2012 Related Story: Creek Turnpike Lane Expansion Project Begins Monday