Dave Davis co-anchors 6 in the Morning. He started with KOTV in 2010 as a sports MMJ, and has been an editor, reporter and – for 4 years – was the anchor for News On 6 at Noon. He is a two-time regional Emmy® award nominee, and has been a part of various award-winning newscasts.

Dave started his career in television as a sports anchor/reporter at KLST in San Angelo, Texas. Shortly after joining News On 6, Dave met his wife and they now have one child. Dave enjoys reading, playing piano, working out and learning more about Oklahoma. He is passionate about meeting new people and having the opportunity to tell their stories. You can email Dave or contact him on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.