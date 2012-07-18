Jenks Public Schools Breaks Ground On Three New Buildings

The district is building a new early childhood learning center, an education service center, and a new field house.

Wednesday, July 18th 2012, 5:17 pm

By: News On 6


Jenks Public Schools broke ground Wednesday on not one, not two, but three construction projects.

These are the last in a string of projects being paid for by a $157-million bond issue, voters passed in late 2008.

12/8/2008 Related Story: Jenks Voters Asked To Pass Big Bond

Jenks Superintendent, Kirby Lehman said, "We're going forward with about twenty-five years worth of projects during a four-year span of time."

The superintendent is quick to point out the bond did not raise taxes.

The three projects should be finished by September 2013.
