Mattress In Roadway Causes Tulsa Highway Crash

A mattress left in a road caused a driver to swerve and slam into a wall on Highway 169 overnight.

By: News On 6

The crash happened at 12:30 a.m. Wednesday on Highway 169 near the 61st Street exit.

Tulsa Police say the driver of the SUV was heading north at the time of the crash.

EMSA checked out the driver and passengers in the SUV, but no one was transported to the hospital.