Facebook Post Helps Bring Green Country Soldier Home

A simple Facebook post helped bring an Oklahoman National Guardsman home before he deploys to the Middle East.

By: News On 6

Tara Vreeland, News On 6

The Woods' didn't have enough money to bring the Guardsman home, but through the social networking site, he's with his wife and son.

The sight never gets old. A soldier returning home into the waiting arms of his wife. But it almost didn't happen.

"I just got to thinking about it and thought you know, a person shouldn't really have to raise money to bring their husband home before he goes overseas to fight for our country," said Sandra Powell.

Specialist Branden Woods has been training in Mississippi. He's set to deploy overseas in July and was given four precious days of leave, but couldn't afford a plane ticket home.

That's when Powell, a former teacher, reached out to her Facebook friends.

"I apparently have the best Facebook friends in America because within just about a week and a half, we had the money to bring him home," Powell said.

"It makes me feel really good to know that there are still people out there that actually care about others. Take the time out of their life to help out those in need. Feels really good," Brandon Woods said.

Specialist Woods' says he hasn't seen his family in months. Four days will go quickly, but he's looking forward to making the most of that time with his wife and their young son.

This is the largest deployment of the 45th Infantry Brigade since the Korean War.