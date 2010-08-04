Sleepy Driver Blamed For Tulsa Rollover Accident

A one-car rollover wreck Wednesday morning was blamed on the driver falling asleep at the wheel. The accident happened at about 7 a.m. on 141st East Avenue at 36 Street North.

Wednesday, August 4th 2010

The accident happened at about 7 a.m. on 141st East Avenue at 36 Street North. A blue Chevy Cobalt veered off the road, rolled into a ditch and overturned on its top.

A family member at the scene told police the male driver apparently fell asleep at the wheel. He was transported by EMSA to a local hospital with minor head trauma and is expected to recover.

There were no other injuries.
