Sleepy Driver Blamed For Tulsa Rollover Accident

By: News On 6

NewsOn6.com

TULSA, OK -- A one-car rollover wreck Wednesday morning was blamed on the driver falling asleep at the wheel.

The accident happened at about 7 a.m. on 141st East Avenue at 36 Street North. A blue Chevy Cobalt veered off the road, rolled into a ditch and overturned on its top.

A family member at the scene told police the male driver apparently fell asleep at the wheel. He was transported by EMSA to a local hospital with minor head trauma and is expected to recover.

There were no other injuries.