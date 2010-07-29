Langston Nursing Scholarships Available

A record level of funding has been awarded for qualified Langston University nursing and physical therapy students. <br /><br /><a href="http://www.lunet.edu/" target="_blank">Langston University</a>

By: News On 6

NewsOn6.com

LANGSTON, OK -- A record level of funding has been awarded for qualified Langston University nursing students.

The Scholarship for Disadvantaged Students will be available to undergraduate nursing students and graduate physical therapy students. Dr. Carolyn Kornegay, dean of the School of Nursing and Health Professions, said the scholarship will be provided to those students who are most in need.

A total of $136,391 is available. Of that, Of that $67,573 is available specifically for the undergraduate nursing program and the remainder is for the graduate physical therapy program ($68,818).

"With an economy that has many students throughout the nation struggling to pay for books and other necessities, we are looking to do all that we can to help our students cut costs and successfully matriculate through Langston University," Kornegay said.

"This scholarship is one of the vehicles that should make a difference for some of our students."