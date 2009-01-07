CDC: Teen Birth Rate Rising In Oklahoma

The teenage birth rate in Oklahoma is rising and is among the highest in the nation.

ATLANTA (AP) -- The teenage birth rate in Oklahoma is rising and is among the highest in the nation.

A report Wednesday by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says Oklahoma in 2006 had 59.6 births for every 1,000 women ages 15 through 19.

The number is up 10 percent over 2005 but is down by 25 percent since 1991.

Mississippi had the highest rate of teenage pregnancy with 68.4 births for every 1,000 teenage women.

The national rate is nearly 42 per 1,000 and the lowest rate was in New Hampshire at 19 per 1,000.