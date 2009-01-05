Kansas Wrestling Coach Killed In Oklahoma City

A man shot and killed at a southwest Oklahoma City hotel was a coach for a Kansas wrestling club competing in the U.S. Junior Open Wrestling Tournament.

Police found 31-year-old Kiyon Koroma dead and 22-year-old George Anderson III injured in the hotel room shortly after 2 a.m. Sunday.

Sgt. Gary Knight says Koroma, Anderson and several other adults were in the room when Anderson became upset and pulled a pistol and shot Koroma.

It wasn't clear whether any wrestling team members were in the room or what caused Anderson to become upset.

Koroma was staying at the hotel while Winfield Wrestling Club members were in Oklahoma City for the tournament at State Fair Arena during the weekend.

Anderson is being held without bail on a first-degree murder complaint.