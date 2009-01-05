Cause Of Tulsa House Fire Released

Fire officials have determined a fire that destroyed a Tulsa home on Sunday was an accident.

TULSA, OK -- Fire officials have determined a fire that destroyed a Tulsa home on Sunday was an accident.

Officials say the fire started in the kitchen when a bed sheet being used as a door cover came in contact with the stove burner and caught fire.

The fire happened in a home in the 3100 block of North Kenosha.

Everyone in the home was able to get out safely, but the home is considered a total loss.

