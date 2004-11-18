Time again for Jim Giles' " Coats for Kids" campaign

We're entering cold weather season and that means it's time for the Giles Coats for Kids campaign. <br/><br/>Thursday, several Cascia Hall high school students helped clean up the house that will

By: News On 6

We're entering cold weather season and that means it's time for the Giles Coats for Kids campaign.



Thursday, several Cascia Hall high school students helped clean up the house that will hold all the donated coats. After a fresh coat of paint, the 20 students helped re-assemble coat racks.



Now, if you'd like to donate a new or gently used coat, just simply drop it off by any Yale Cleaner's location starting on after Thanksgiving.



If you are in need of a coat, contact Tulsa's Catholic Charities at 585-8167.