Broken Arrow's high school band the latest winner in our ' Battle of the Bands' contest

Who's the best large school high school band in these parts? Our News on 6 Battle of the Bands judges says its Broken Arrow High School.



News on 6 handed a check for $1,000 to the Broken Arrow High School band and their musical director Scott Tomlinson Wednesday. And to add to the festivities, Principal Rob Armstrong ordered a cake!



Our Class 6A winner looks forward to spending their unexpected windfall.



Another winner will be announced Thursday in the News on 6 Battle of the Bands contest from the News on Six and Mathis Brothers Furniture.