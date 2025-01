Oklahoma one of five worst states for women

By: News On 6

A new report on the status of women says Oklahoma is one of the five worst states in the nation.



According to the Institute for Women's Policy Research, one in seven Oklahoma women lives below the poverty line.



And one in five has no health insurance. The income of the average Oklahoma woman is $3,500 less than the national average.



Women in 40-other states are more likely to have a college education.