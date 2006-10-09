Tip Leads To Search For Missing Talequah Resident

TAHLEQUAH, Okla. (AP) -- Investigators were searching Lake Tenkiller Monday for a 26-year-old Tahlequah man who has been missing for almost two years.<br/><br/>Stephen Adams of Webbers Falls was last seen

By: News On 6

Stephen Adams of Webbers Falls was last seen the morning of December 13th, 2004 after taking an exam at Northeastern State University.





Four boats with sonar equipment are being used along with a search dog.





Several old vehicles have been found in approximately 30 feet of water, but none related to the Adams case.