Search Continues For Missing Man In Grand Lake Boating Accident

There are new developments in a fatal boating accident on Grand Lake that injured one man and left another one missing. <br/><br/>The accident happened around 2 AM Sunday in Drowning Creek cove when two

By: News On 6

The accident happened around 2 AM Sunday in Drowning Creek cove when two boats collided. An Oklahoma City man witnessed the accident. He said he saw the two boats bobble and realized something wasn't right.



Ken Chambers: "I traveled back out to the boat that was nearest me, with my light I could see obvious damage at the rear of the boat. There were three persons in the boat. They informed me that one was very injured and that one had gone overboard into the water."



The victim thrown from the boat, Murray McGarvey, from Georgia, is still missing. The injured man was identified as Jason Bandy of Tulsa.



Authorities say the other boat never stopped, but the owner has now been identified as John Special from Stillwater.