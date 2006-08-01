Bartlesville Man Sentenced For Child Rape

BARTLESVILLE, Okla. (AP) -- A Bartlesville man was sentenced to 16 years in prison for raping girls ages 3 and 5.

Washington County District Judge Jan Dreiling sentenced Calvin Leroy Snyder, 48, for six counts of first-degree rape. The assaults occurred when Snyder was baby-sitting the children.

Snyder, who pleaded no contest to the charges earlier this year, also must pay $1,800 in fines and $600 in victims compensation.
