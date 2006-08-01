Bartlesville Man Sentenced For Child Rape

BARTLESVILLE, Okla. (AP) -- A Bartlesville man was sentenced to 16 years in prison for raping girls ages 3 and 5.<br/><br/>Washington County District Judge Jan Dreiling sentenced Calvin Leroy Snyder, 48,
Tuesday, August 1st 2006, 12:09 pm
By: News On 6
BARTLESVILLE, Okla. (AP) -- A Bartlesville man was sentenced to 16 years in prison for raping girls ages 3 and 5.
Washington County District Judge Jan Dreiling sentenced Calvin Leroy Snyder, 48, for six counts of first-degree rape. The assaults occurred when Snyder was baby-sitting the children.
Snyder, who pleaded no contest to the charges earlier this year, also must pay $1,800 in fines and $600 in victims compensation.
