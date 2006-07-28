Broken Arrow's Warrant Amnesty Program Ends Saturday At 5 PM

By: News On 6

Time is running out in Broken Arrow for people with arrest warrants.



People have until 5 PM Saturday to pay off their warrants to the Broken Arrow Police Department and avoid arrest. Broken Arrow Police say 30 people have wiped the slate clean and paid off their fines. That's more than $10,000 in warrants paid off while avoiding arrest.



Broken Arrow officers say they have more than 7,000 warrants out on people, including several people with multiple warrants. The crimes range from simple parking and speeding tickets, to domestic violence or drug possession.



Officers say the process is simple, and offenders don't have to worry about being arrested on the spot. Broken Arrow Police Major Mark Irwin: "In this case, they walk into the court clerkâ€™s office, they don't deal with a police officer, they pay their fines, their outstanding fines, and they walk away."



The warrant amnesty program will end Saturday at 5 PM. Fines can be paid at the BA Court Clerk's Office at 2304 South 1st Place. That is at the Broken Arrow Justice Center just south of the police station.



Broken Arrow Police will form a "warrants task force" and will round up all those people who haven't paid their tickets starting next week.