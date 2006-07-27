January Trial Date Set For Muskogee Woman

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) -- The murder trial of a Muskogee woman in connection with the beheading of her daughter in Kansas City, Missouri, in 2001 is being delayed until early next year.<br/><br/>Michelle

Michelle Johnson is charged with second-degree murder and child endangerment in the death of the 3-year-old girl who was known only as "Precious Doe" until May 2005. It was then the girl was identified as Erica Green and Johnson and her husband -- Harrell Johnson -- were arrested.



Michelle Johnson's trial had been scheduled to start this week but is now being postponed until January 22nd.



Harrell Johnson is charged with first-degree murder for allegedly kicking Erica into unconsciousness then leaving her laying on the floor as she died.