New Judge Appointed For Trial Of Woman Charged In Pregnant Woman's Death

By: News On 6

HOLDENVILLE, Okla. (AP) -- A new judge is being appointed to the case of a Holdenville woman charged with the murder of a pregnant woman and her fetus.



Judge William Hetherington is the third judge appointed to the case of Effie Goodson who's charged with two counts of first-degree murder. The two previous judges recused because of possible conflicts of interest.



Goodson is accused of killing Carolyn Denise Simpson in December 2003 then cutting the woman's unborn son from her body. The baby was dead on arrival at the Holdenville hospital.