Cancer Patient Reunited With Her Special Dog

The News on 6 introduced you last week to Emily Wriedt. She was diagnosed with lung cancer, and recently moved to Tulsa to get treatment. Her dog, Buddy, was part of her support team. She was devastated when he disappeared last month.



Buddy is now back home and Emily couldn't be happier.