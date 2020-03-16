Monday, March 16th 2020, 1:34 pm
Originally Posted On: https://thesavingsjournal.com/save-money/50-senior-discounts/
As a senior citizen, you have worked long and hard to help build our country into what it is today. Because of this many companies recognize your contribution and want to give something back. Here are 50 senior discounts you didn’t know about. The only catch is that you need to present proof of age. Your AARP card will suffice or state issued ID should be fine.
AMC Theaters offers discounted tickets to AARP card holders over the age of 60.
American Airlines offers discounts on fare to people over the age of 65.
Over 65s can take advantage of a 10% discount on select Amtrak fares.
Offers select discounts of 10% to 15% of plans and accessories to seniors over the age 50.
Ask for the AARP rate on booking, if you are over 50, you can enjoy a discount of up to 30% off Avis.
Over 50’s are offered a 20% senior discounts every Tuesday at Belk.
Over 50’s get discounts of up to 15%.
Over 55s can choose from a specially discounted seniors menu.
Over 50s receive 10% off their check at Bonefish Grill.
Over 50s can get up to $200 off flights and packages.
Over 50s will enjoy 10% discounts at Bubba Gump.
Over 50s get up to 30% discounts.
Over 55s are offered discounts on select cruises.
Over 50s receive 10% off.
Has as specially discounted seniors menu for over 55s.
Offer 10% discounts to over 50s.
Over 62s receive a discount on seniors day, contact local theater for details.
Has as specially senior discounts menu for over 55s.
Discounted senior fares on select flights; Call Delta directly to book 65+.
A 10% for over 55s.
Over 55s can receive a 5% discount.
Offer over 50s a 20 discount on rentals.
Over 50s can enjoy a 5% discount on check-in.
Have a special room rate for customer over the age of 62.
Has as specially discounted seniors menu for over 55s.
Jo-Ann runs a special seniors day where they offer 20% off.
Offers over 50s a 15% off every Wednesday.
Over 50s are offered 10% senior discounts.
Over 50s are offered discounts of eye exams, frames and contacts.
Offer a seniors luann special of only $7.99 from 3 o’clock until close.
Over 62s enjoy a select senior rate of up to 15% of.
Over 60’s get 10% off at checkout.
Get a 10% discount on check-in if you are over 60.
Over 62s can get a lifetime pass for $80.
Offer senior discounts to over 55s, they vary on location.
Over 50s enjoy a 10% discount at Outback.
Has a special discount menu for over 55s.
Over 55s are offered a 10% discount.
Over 59s can enjoy a 10$ discount on check-in.
Over 50s enjoy up to a 20% discount.
Well 65+ members receive a 20% discount on the first Wednesday of the month.
Discounts are offered to over 55s, on select cruises.
Seniors receive a discounted rate of $7.75 on all tickets.
Over 55s are offered unlimited plans, $50 of a single line, $70 of two.
Over 55s receive a discounted plan of two lines for $55.
Offers over 50s discounts of 5% of all shipping and 15% of other services and products.
Over 65s receive special discounted fares.
Over 55s can get one line for $60 and two lines for $80. Special senior plan here.
Senior discounts are offered the first Tuesday of every month of up to 20%.
Anyone over the age of 60 gets a discount. AARP members get one over the age of 50.
All these discounts are subject to the terms and conditions of the providers. Please contact them directly if you have any questions or concerns that might prevent you enjoying the senior discounts detailed above.
Information contained on this page is provided by an independent third-party content provider. Frankly and this Site make no warranties or representations in connection therewith. If you are affiliated with this page and would like it removed please contact pressreleases@franklymedia.com
March 16th, 2020
February 10th, 2024
February 10th, 2024
February 10th, 2024
February 10th, 2024
February 10th, 2024
February 10th, 2024
February 10th, 2024