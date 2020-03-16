Photo by Jen Theodore Originally Posted On: https://thesavingsjournal.com/save-money/50-senior-discounts/

As a senior citizen, you have worked long and hard to help build our country into what it is today. Because of this many companies recognize your contribution and want to give something back. Here are 50 senior discounts you didn’t know about. The only catch is that you need to present proof of age. Your AARP card will suffice or state issued ID should be fine.

1. AMC Theaters

AMC Theaters offers discounted tickets to AARP card holders over the age of 60.

2. American Airlines

American Airlines offers discounts on fare to people over the age of 65.

3. Amtrak

Over 65s can take advantage of a 10% discount on select Amtrak fares.

4. AT&T

Offers select discounts of 10% to 15% of plans and accessories to seniors over the age 50.

5. AVIS

Ask for the AARP rate on booking, if you are over 50, you can enjoy a discount of up to 30% off Avis.

6. Belk

Over 50’s are offered a 20% senior discounts every Tuesday at Belk.

7. Best Western

Over 50’s get discounts of up to 15%.

8. Bob Evans

Over 55s can choose from a specially discounted seniors menu.

9. Bonefish Grill

Over 50s receive 10% off their check at Bonefish Grill.

10. British Airways

Over 50s can get up to $200 off flights and packages.

11. Bubba Gump Shrimp Co

Over 50s will enjoy 10% discounts at Bubba Gump.

12. Budget

Over 50s get up to 30% discounts.

13. Carnival Cruises

Over 55s are offered discounts on select cruises.

14. Carrabba’s Italian Grill

Over 50s receive 10% off.

15. Carrows Restaurants

Has as specially discounted seniors menu for over 55s.

16. Chart House

Offer 10% discounts to over 50s.

17. Cinemark

Over 62s receive a discount on seniors day, contact local theater for details.

18. Country Kitchen

Has as specially senior discounts menu for over 55s.

19. Delta

Discounted senior fares on select flights; Call Delta directly to book 65+.

20. El Pollo Loco

A 10% for over 55s.

21. Greyhound

Over 55s can receive a 5% discount.

22. Hertz

Offer over 50s a 20 discount on rentals.

23. Hilton Hotels & Resorts

Over 50s can enjoy a 5% discount on check-in.

24. IHG Hotels

Have a special room rate for customer over the age of 62.

25. IHOP

Has as specially discounted seniors menu for over 55s.

26. Jo-Ann Fabric

Jo-Ann runs a special seniors day where they offer 20% off.

27. Kohl’s

Offers over 50s a 15% off every Wednesday.

28. Landry’s Restaurants

Over 50s are offered 10% senior discounts.

29. LensCrafters

Over 50s are offered discounts of eye exams, frames and contacts.

30. Luby’s

Offer a seniors luann special of only $7.99 from 3 o’clock until close.

31. Marriott Hotels

Over 62s enjoy a select senior rate of up to 15% of.

32. McCormick & Schmick’s

Over 60’s get 10% off at checkout.

33. Motel 6

Get a 10% discount on check-in if you are over 60.

34. National Parks

Over 62s can get a lifetime pass for $80.

35. Old Country Buffet

Offer senior discounts to over 55s, they vary on location.

36. Outback Steakhouse

Over 50s enjoy a 10% discount at Outback.

37. Perkins Restaurant & Bakery

Has a special discount menu for over 55s.

38. Rainforest Cafe

Over 55s are offered a 10% discount.

39. Red Roof Inn

Over 59s can enjoy a 10$ discount on check-in.

40. Regal Entertainment Group

Over 50s enjoy up to a 20% discount.

41. Rite Aid

Well 65+ members receive a 20% discount on the first Wednesday of the month.

42. Royal Caribbean

Discounts are offered to over 55s, on select cruises.

43. Showcase Cinemas

Seniors receive a discounted rate of $7.75 on all tickets.

44. Sprint

Over 55s are offered unlimited plans, $50 of a single line, $70 of two.

45. T-Mobile

Over 55s receive a discounted plan of two lines for $55.

46. The UPS Store

Offers over 50s discounts of 5% of all shipping and 15% of other services and products.

47. United Airlines

Over 65s receive special discounted fares.

48. Verizon Wireless

Over 55s can get one line for $60 and two lines for $80. Special senior plan here.

49. Walgreens

Senior discounts are offered the first Tuesday of every month of up to 20%.

50. Wyndham Hotels

Anyone over the age of 60 gets a discount. AARP members get one over the age of 50.

Conclusion

All these discounts are subject to the terms and conditions of the providers. Please contact them directly if you have any questions or concerns that might prevent you enjoying the senior discounts detailed above.

