Stolen Vehicle Chase Ends Outside Tulsa County Jail; Suspect In Custody

By: News On 6

Tulsa County Deputies arrested a woman after they said she led them on a chase in a stolen vehicle that ended outside the Tulsa County Jail.

Deputies said the chase began near 3rd St and 43rd W Ave when deputies pulled Ashley Williams over after she nearly hit another driver. They said when they realized the car was stolen, they told her to turn the car off, but they said she drove away.

After arriving at a dead end behind the jail, deputies said Williams ran into the Salvation Army center and changed clothes.

Deputies said they arrested Williams after spotting her at the bus station.