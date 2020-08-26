Stolen Vehicle Chase Ends Outside Tulsa County Jail; Suspect In Custody

Tulsa County Deputies have a woman in custody after after a stolen vehicle chase ended outside the Tulsa County Jail.

Wednesday, August 26th 2020, 1:41 pm

By: News On 6


TULSA, Okla. -

Tulsa County Deputies arrested a woman after they said she led them on a chase in a stolen vehicle that ended outside the Tulsa County Jail.

Deputies said the chase began near 3rd St and 43rd W Ave when deputies pulled Ashley Williams over after she nearly hit another driver. They said when they realized the car was stolen, they told her to turn the car off, but they said she drove away.

After arriving at a dead end behind the jail, deputies said Williams ran into the Salvation Army center and changed clothes.

Deputies said they arrested Williams after spotting her at the bus station.

logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News on 6 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

August 26th, 2020

January 13th, 2024

January 12th, 2024

December 23rd, 2023

Top Headlines

January 23rd, 2024

January 23rd, 2024

January 23rd, 2024

January 23rd, 2024