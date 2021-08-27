Food For Kids Donations Matched!

Donations to the Food for Kids program of the Community Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma will be matched through Oct 15 thanks to a $35,000 matching gift from Masonic Charity Foundation.

By: News On 6

-

Children right here in Oklahoma are struggling to get enough to eat. As they head back to school, they need food to fuel their young bodies and minds. Sadly, so many local families are still reeling from the extra hardship caused by the pandemic.

Please give now while every dollar will go twice as far thanks to the $35,000 matching gift from Masonic Charity Foundation. Give now through Oct 15 to be a part of this Food for Kids match campaign.

Visit https://okfoodbank.org/masonic-match/ to give today