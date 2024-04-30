Six In The Morning Team Attempts 30 Second Half-Court Shot

At the last two home games, an OKC Thunder fan has hit a half-court shot to win $20,000. So Alan Crone, Dave Davis and LeAnne Taylor went to the Family and Youth Center to see if they could hit one half-court shot within 30 seconds.

Now that the Oklahoma City Thunder have pulled off the sweep of the New Orleans Pelicans, their next home game is coming up this weekend.

