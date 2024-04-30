Six In The Morning Team Attempts 30 Second Half-Court Shot

At the last two home games, an OKC Thunder fan has hit a half-court shot to win $20,000. So Alan Crone, Dave Davis and LeAnne Taylor went to the Family and Youth Center to see if they could hit one half-court shot within 30 seconds.

Tuesday, April 30th 2024, 9:35 am

By: News On 6


TULSA, Okla. -

Now that the Oklahoma City Thunder have pulled off the sweep of the New Orleans Pelicans, their next home game is coming up this weekend.

So Alan Crone, Dave Davis and LeAnne Taylor went to the Family and Youth Center here in downtown Tulsa, at First Methodist Church, to see if they could hit one half-court shot within 30 seconds.
