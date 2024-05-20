Police Investigating After Man Steals Cash Register At Midtown Tulsa Flower Tent

Surveillance video shows a man stealing a cash register from an outdoor flower shop in midtown Tulsa. Employees said the thief threatened to shoot after an employee and a bystander tried to stop him.

Tulsa Police are investigating the situation, which happened near 31st and Harvard.

Sooner Produce runs the flower tent near the Dollar Tree parking lot, and employees said the situation unfolded Sunday around noon.

Sooner Produce said surveillance video shows the moment the thief saw an opportunity while an employee was helping a customer put flowers in their car.

"Middle of the day just broad daylight. Came in and decided that he wanted to snatch a register,” Julia Ogilvie said.

Ogilvie co-owns the business with her dad. She was at the 91st and Harvard location on Monday, busy selling colorful flowers.

Ogilvie said Sunday at the midtown location, a witness got involved and tried to help the employee get the register back from the thief, who already had it in his lap.

"He was trying to get in the car to get the register because the door was still open as the guy was driving off. And so he was trying to reach in the car and everything, trying to grab it. And that's when the guy was like, 'I'll shoot you. I'll shoot you,' and then started driving while the guy was holding on to the car,” Ogilvie said.

Ogilvie said the man who tried to help is OK, but has road rash.

"I'm really glad that he's OK. That nobody got any more injured than he was,” Ogilvie said.

Sooner Produce now hopes someone recognizes the man, as employees get ready for a busy summer with produce on the shelves in just a few weeks.

The locations are open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. every day.

"Surprisingly enough, that is the first time that any of that has ever happened. We've been around for almost 40 years,” Ogilvie said.

The Ogilvie family said if the thief returns the register with all the cash inside, they will not press charges against him.

If you have information that leads to an arrest and conviction, the business said it will give you a gift card.